Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Richard L. Keyser Sells 15,000 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $512.69 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $515.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after buying an additional 83,477 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

