Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $494.99

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $494.99 and last traded at $494.99, with a volume of 8223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $425.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total value of $1,305,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,747 shares of company stock worth $19,397,814. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

