Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. Wedbush started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.41. 326,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,517. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $61.29.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,394,895.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,804,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,916,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 500,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $25,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 743,919 shares of company stock worth $37,941,763.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after buying an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,826,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,374,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

