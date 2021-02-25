ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of ZIM opened at $20.06 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.