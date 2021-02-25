ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $19,642.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.58 or 0.00487001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00066216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00080303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00073542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.18 or 0.00475526 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,377,442 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.

