Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Mark Richard Young Sells 2,615 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $134,384.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after acquiring an additional 643,210 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,103,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

