ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $67.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $7,361,641.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.