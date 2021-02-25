ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.10-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $144-146 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.75 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.47-0.49 EPS.

Shares of ZI traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $58.28. 7,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,791. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.67.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $784,540.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $5,790,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock valued at $258,463,216 over the last 90 days.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

