ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s share price rose 5.8% on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $65.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $56.53. Approximately 4,044,565 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,530,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $7,361,641.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,249,591 shares of company stock worth $258,463,216.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

