Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Price Down 14.9%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) fell 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.26. 6,716,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 17,261,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZSAN. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Zosano Pharma by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

