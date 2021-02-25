Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,128. Zovio has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

