Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Down 11%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) fell 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.46. 2,988,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,822,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

ZYNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

