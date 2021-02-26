-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.04 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

In related news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $148,292,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at $920,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,870,837 shares of company stock worth $148,613,563. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 993,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth $5,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

