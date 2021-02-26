-$0.10 EPS Expected for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 453,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAC opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

