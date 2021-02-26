-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). LiveXLive Media posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LiveXLive Media.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LiveXLive Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Shares of LIVX opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. LiveXLive Media has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,110 shares of company stock worth $153,689 in the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 158,450 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

