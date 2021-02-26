-$0.11 EPS Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verastem.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of VSTM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. 40,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,776. The company has a market cap of $415.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. Verastem has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,000 shares in the company, valued at $473,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Verastem by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

