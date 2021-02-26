-$0.13 EPS Expected for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

ARPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

ARPO opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $83.39 million, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARPO. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,509,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 313,860 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,143 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

