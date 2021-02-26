-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.25 to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 33,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.