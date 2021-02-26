$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 682,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 61,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 71,426 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. 2,351,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

