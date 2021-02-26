$0.32 EPS Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Avid Technology reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avid Technology.

AVID has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 302.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $862.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

