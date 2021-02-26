$0.39 EPS Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Vera Bradley posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,663,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 432,748 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $3,851,457.20. Insiders have sold a total of 1,131,343 shares of company stock worth $9,838,105 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.