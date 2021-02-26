$1.62 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce $1.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $4.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $8.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $8.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.46 million to $30.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGL traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $8.90. 24,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $181.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

