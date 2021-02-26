10,235 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,235 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Halliburton by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,190 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Halliburton by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 494,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 79,788 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $22.73.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

