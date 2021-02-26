10,335 Shares in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIC opened at $21.33 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $601.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

