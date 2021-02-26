10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $237,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $173.10 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $201.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.16.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 465,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,845,638. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

