10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.16. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,377,453.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $5,107,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,845,638. 13.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in 10x Genomics by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.