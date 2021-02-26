11,600 Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOD shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of MOD opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.18 million, a P/E ratio of -125.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

