1,247 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,247 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Target by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Target by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $185.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.26 and its 200 day moving average is $168.16. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

