130,243 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 130,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

