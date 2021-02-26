13,748 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE opened at $129.10 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average of $107.67.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

