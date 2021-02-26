143,410 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 216,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. 33,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,803. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

