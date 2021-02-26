1,442 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after buying an additional 192,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,572,000 after buying an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,191,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after buying an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,267. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $163.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.91 and its 200-day moving average is $131.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

