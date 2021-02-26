$16.56 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will report sales of $16.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.60 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $12.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $67.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $67.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.49 million, with estimates ranging from $86.37 million to $88.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

ASPU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $243.24 million, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $176,372.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,466 shares of company stock valued at $835,295. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

