16,734 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,125,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,510,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 262,569 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on THC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of THC opened at $51.08 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $53.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -392.92, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $12,461,746.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

