1,762,267 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by TOMS Capital Investment Management LP

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,762,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,701,000. US Foods comprises approximately 4.6% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,215,000 after acquiring an additional 276,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in US Foods by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in US Foods by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,840,000 after buying an additional 420,122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $74,295,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in US Foods by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,669,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,626,000 after buying an additional 233,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,026 shares of company stock worth $4,659,293. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NYSE USFD traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

