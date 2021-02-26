18,737 Shares in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSHA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $10,538,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,322,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,600,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSHA. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.16. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

