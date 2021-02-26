1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $414,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $105,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 965,142 shares of company stock valued at $41,806,771 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

