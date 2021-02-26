1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $53.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

ONEM stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $105,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $414,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 965,142 shares of company stock valued at $41,806,771 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

