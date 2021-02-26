$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the lowest is $2.46 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $11.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $14.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAH stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

