$200.45 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will post $200.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.69 million and the lowest is $194.00 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $254.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $999.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.11 million to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $74,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,859 shares of company stock worth $1,566,514 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,876,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 184,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,176. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

