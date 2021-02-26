2,091 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Acquired by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after acquiring an additional 408,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after acquiring an additional 557,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,497,000 after acquiring an additional 107,414 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,991,000 after acquiring an additional 99,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.89. 33,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,220. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

