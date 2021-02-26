21Vianet Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,316 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 963% compared to the average daily volume of 500 call options.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,094,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,037,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.