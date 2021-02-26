$24.77 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post $24.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $19.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $91.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.30 million to $92.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $102.53 million, with estimates ranging from $99.10 million to $105.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vapotherm.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE VAPO traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. 1,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $599.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of -1.50.

In related news, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at $721,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock worth $2,185,126. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 204.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 538.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

