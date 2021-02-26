$273.21 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post $273.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.20 million to $290.43 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $283.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $68.44 on Friday. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.90. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.35.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.