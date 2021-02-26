$279.21 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to announce sales of $279.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.14 million. NuVasive reported sales of $259.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

