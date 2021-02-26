$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post sales of $3.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CGI by 876.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,547,000 after buying an additional 24,512,805 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CGI by 24.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,485,000 after acquiring an additional 486,970 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CGI by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 311,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 190,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,476. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

