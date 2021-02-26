360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.88.

Get 360 Capital Group alerts:

360 Capital Group Company Profile

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.