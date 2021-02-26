361,732 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 361,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,000. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.1% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 356,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.0% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,120,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $302.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.