3,713 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.7% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.2% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $70.61. The firm has a market cap of $140.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

