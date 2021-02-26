3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,527 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,283 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $417,561. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

3D Systems stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.